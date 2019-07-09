Eva Fugosich, longtime resident of the Harbor Lights Community in Southold, N.Y. passed away peacefully over Fourth of July weekend, 2019. She was 89 years old.

Eva’s early years were spent in Ossining and Brooklyn, N.Y., with her parents and sisters Elma and Agnes. The sisters were always the best of friends, loved to go dancing and enjoyed each other’s company throughout their lives.

After World War II, Eva met a young veteran, John Fugosich, who loved to dance as much as she did. In 1950, she and John were married. They lived in Queens most of their married life together, where Eva was a wife, mother of two, a college student and a career woman. She and John shared many wonderful times over the years in Queens with their extended families and cherished friends.

When Eva’s children started to go to school, Eva began to work in administration for Macy’s in Queens. She left Macy’s and was employed at Consolidated Edison Company of New York. At Con Edison she worked as a secretary to the manager of the management personnel department and later as the secretary to the controller of the company.

Starting in 1962, Eva and John began spending their summers in Southold with John’s family. They enjoyed many years of swimming, boating, water skiing and fishing on Peconic Bay with their daughters, their sons-in-law and grandchildren. After Eva and John retired from their employment, they moved to Harbor Lights and became residents of Southold. They were members of the Southold Adriatic Club and the Senior Citizens Club of Southold Township in Mattituck. They enjoyed bowling with other senior citizens and always jumped at the chance to attend social events that included music and dancing. Eva and John were exceptional dancers and watching them dance together was a joy to behold.

Eva was known for her integrity, intellect and strong work ethic that she passed on to her children. She had many interests and talents. She was an avid book and newspaper reader, gardener, crafts person and artist. She had a keen eye for decorating and often made the cutest craft items for social events and holidays. She provided encouragement to others in their times of need. Her caring counsel and fortitude will be greatly missed.

Eva is survived by two daughters Carol Fugosich with her spouse Gerald DeIeso of Hollis Hills, N.Y., and Nancy Fugosich-Cheng with her spouse Noland Cheng of Montville, N.J. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Jacquelyn Cheng of Seattle, Wash. and Justin Cheng of Philadelphia, Pa. Eva has joined her predeceased husband, John Fugosich, in eternal peace.

Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to say farewell to her in Mattituck, N.Y.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road (Route 25), Mattituck, NY 11952. 631-298-4016.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 14300 Main Road (Route 25), Mattituck, NY 11952, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Eva will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery, immediately following the Funeral Mass on Monday, July 15.

This is a paid notice.

