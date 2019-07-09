Frances C. DiVello of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away at home July 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 7, 1934, to Anthony and Vincenza (Meroula) Catania.

Frances, adoringly known by many as Fran, Mama D, Granny/Franny Bird, GiGi and more, lived many lives within her 84 years and she beat the odds by overcoming her lot.

Fran’s mother passed away when she was a young teenager, forcing her, as the youngest of her siblings, to drop out of middle school to care for her ailing father, who passed away soon after. Despite the lack of a formal education, Fran thrived in the working world, securing a job in telecommunications and receiving several promotions by the time she reached her early 20s.

She married her childhood sweetheart, John, on June 19, 1954, and together they raised a large and close-knit family with entrepreneurial pursuits.

The perennial matriarch, Fran oversaw operations of their waste management company, Mattituck Sanitation, with her husband and three sons — Rocky, Johnny and Anthony. Driven and venturesome, Fran partnered with her daughter, Diana, to create an award-winning dining experience with their Italian restaurant, Porto Bello Ristorante. Diana has since expanded on Fran’s legacy and vision and runs the restaurant today with the help of her own family and faithful staff.

Whenever possible, Fran loved to spend quality time with family and friends, cook unforgettable meals, gamble at Foxwoods, care for her pets, beautify her home and cultivate her faith in God. She was both a gifted storyteller and a sympathetic listener with great intuition and it was often joked that the entrances to her home and office should be equipped with revolving doors. Strangers were always welcome at Fran’s table, where they never stayed strangers for long. She loved her family and friends fiercely and they loved her back just as much. She was truly one of a kind.

Fran has rejoined her husband, John, and son, Johnny, who both passed on from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease in 2013 and 2016, respectively. She is also predeceased by six siblings, four brothers and two sisters.

She will be fondly remembered and forever missed by her three surviving children Vito “Rocky” DiVello of Mattituck, Diana DiVello (Bobby) Haase of Southold, N.Y. and Anthony DiVello of Mattituck; her 16 grandchildren Tina DiVello, Jonathan DiVello, Angela DiVello, Jennifer (TJ) Hug-DiVello, William Walters Jr., Christopher (Brenda) Walters, Joseph DiVello, Andrew Walters, John A. DiVello Jr., Megan (Steve) Grattan, Nicole DiVello, Taylor DiVello, Emily DiVello, Anthony DiVello Jr., Hunter DiVello and Leah DiVello; and five great-grandchildren Christopher Walters Jr., Aiden Walters, Liam Walters, Alaina Grattan and Thomas Grattan. As her love knew no bounds, she also enjoyed strong, lasting relationships with Josephine Ingardi, Joann and Lou Celano, Patricia Harbes DiVello and countless other cherished extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, the family asks that you honor her memory by offering an act of kindness to someone in need and praying for her soul.

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

