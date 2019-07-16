Georgia Dumas, known as Judy, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on June 25, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pa. She was a resident of Southold.

Judy was born April 24, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Harriet (Mangikas) and George Georgaras. The family moved to New York City when she was a child. She was one of five children, survived by her youngest sister, Carole Leodas of Huntington, N.Y.

Judy is predeceased by her husband, Theodore Dumas. She is also survived by her son, Constantine Dumas; daughter, Jeannette Dumas and her husband, Edward Winter; a grandchild, Theodore Winter; two goddaughters, Joan Simon and Stacey DeBellis-Chamberlain; and nieces and nephews.

Judy graduated from Washington Irving High School in New York City in 1946. She was the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Queens College in 1950. For most of her working life, Judy was a reading teacher in the New York City public school system, becoming an assistant principal of special education at Brandeis High School in Manhattan. She earned two master’s degrees in education from New York University. After retiring from Brandeis High School, she worked as an adjunct at Baruch College before retiring full time.

Judy was a member of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, singing in the choir and attending Bible study. She was an excellent cook and an avid swimmer at Southold’s beaches. She loved to travel and attend the Metropolitan Opera.

A funeral service was held June 29, 2019, at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Astoria, N.Y., with Father Anastasios Pourakis officiating. She was interred at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens, N.Y., with her husband. The mnemosino will be held at Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, 702 Main St., Greenport, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Father Jerasimos Ballas will officiate.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Philadelphia Education Fund or to the Greek Orthodox churches mentioned above.

This is a paid notice.

