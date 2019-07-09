Ioannis G. Papadakis of Orient died June 30. He was 88.

He was born June 29, 1931, to Elpida Mavrakis and George Papadakis in Axladia on the island of Crete in Greece.

Mr. Papadakis graduated from primary school and later married his wife, Penelope, in Sitia, Crete, in 1954.

He served for two years as an officer with the Corfu Police and was self-employed for 35 years in construction.

His family said his hobbies included gardening, Cretan-Greek poetry and woodworking.

Mr. Papadakis was predeceased by his brother, Niko, in 2009. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Georgia, of East Setauket, Irene Spyratos of Las Vegas, Nev., and Mary Panagiotakopoulos of Athens, Greece; and five grandchildren.

A service will take place Friday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis & Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, 702 Main St., Greenport. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery. Father Jerasimos Ballas will officiate.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

