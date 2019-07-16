James Peter Wilcenski

James “Jim” Peter Wilcenski died peacefully, but unexpectedly, while asleep in his home June 18, 2019, at the age of 66.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gail Bishop.

Jim was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Riverhead, N.Y. He was the second of seven children born to Edward and Bertha Wilcenski.

He grew up in Mattituck, N.Y., where he was part of a large extended family of Long Island/North Fork farmers. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1970, after which he served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Jim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years on Shelter Island, N.Y., where he was greatly missed after retirement.

Jim married Gail Bishop in 2011 and together they moved to New Hampshire’s Upper Connecticut River Valley in 2015. Their shared love of early American architecture led them to buy a 1791 Georgian home in the Haverhill Corner Historic District, with its beautiful 18th and 19th century architecture and well-preserved common.

Jim loved American history, and he and Gail were always looking forward to their next trip to New England’s many historic sites. Jim delighted in exploring the New England countryside and the White Mountains, and he enjoyed golf and bird-watching. He volunteered at Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall and he was a member of the Horse Meadow Senior Center choir.

A memorial Mass was held for Jim in Riverhead June 22 at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Another memorial Mass will be offered for Jim at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bradford, Vt.

Jim’s sudden passing has left a vast hole in the hearts of his family, but they take comfort in the knowledge that he is in heaven, where they will one day be reunited with him. Jim’s widow, Gail, would like to thank the many Haverhill friends and neighbors who have offered their help and support during this very difficult time.

This is a paid notice.

