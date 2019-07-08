Joseph Charles Henry of Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, died July 5. He was 91.

He was born April 23, 1928, to Eleanor (Tonner) and Joseph B. Henry in Jackson Heights, N.Y.

Mr. Henry graduated from high school and married his wife, Elaine, Nov. 24, 1957, at St. Andrew Avellino R.C. Church in Flushing, Queens.

He served in the U.S. Navy for two years as a pharmacist mate, 3rd class. He was awarded a victory medal and an American campaign medal during World War II. He later made a career as an officer with the NYPD for 20 years and as a pilot for police boats.

Mr. Henry was the proprietor of Triangle Sea Sales, a nautical shop in Greenport, for 40 years. He served as secretary of the Greenport-Southold Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Greenport American Legion. Family members said his hobbies included talking with people, visiting casinos, traveling, yard sales, cruises, woodworking and working at the shop.

Mr. Henry is survived by his wife; his son, Joseph R. Henry; his daughters, Beth Gordon and Linda Denny; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received July 8 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass was celebrated July 9 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment with Navy Honor Guard followed at Calverton National Cemetery, Father Richard Hoerning officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

