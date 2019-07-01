Joseph Szot Sr. of Riverhead passed away at home with his loving family at his side June 26. He was 92.

He was born March 10, 1927, to Albina Kalenko and Waldyslaw Szot in Poland.

Joseph was very young when his father died, leaving his mother with three young children. She later married Florian Sidorko, who helped raise the children.

During World War II Joseph was in the “Junaki,” a group of young men in training but not yet old enough for the Polish Army. He later served in the Army driving tanks through Egypt and Palestine. He spoke of riding a camel in Egypt and how beautiful Palestine was. After the war, he was sent to England.

In 1950, Joseph immigrated to the United States to join his mother and stepfather. After working for Suffolk Floors for several years, he started his own business called Custom Floors and Wall Coverings. Upon retiring from that, he was employed by Riverhead Nursing Home in the housekeeping department until retiring in 1994.

Joseph was a lifetime member and past director of the Riverhead Polish Independent Club.

In his younger years, he enjoyed soccer and bowling.

On Sept. 11, 1960, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Tyska. Together they shared the love of dancing, be it polka, waltz, lindy, etc., to line dancing and country wester — they did it all.

In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by his devoted daughter, Cynthia Hodun (Mark); his devoted son, Joseph Jr. (Dawn); and grandchildren, Joseph Anthony Szot, Sara Krivan (Jon), Mark Hodun Jr. and Heather Hodun.

Also surviving are his sister, Jean Stasiukiewicz; sister-in-law Teresa Szot; brother, John Sidorko; sister-in-law Christine Sidorko; nephews Arek Szot, Chris Szot, and Mark Stasiukiewicz; and niece, Cathy Siravo.

Joseph was predeceased by his brother Tadeusz Szot and his nephews Frank Stasiukiewicz, Richard Szot and David Sidorko.

Visitors were received June 30 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place July 1 at St. Isidore R.C. Church, officiated by Father Robert Kuznik. Interment followed at St. Isidore Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

