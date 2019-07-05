Lifeguard, boater assist woman in distress at Breakwater Beach

A local lifeguard and a civilian boater are being credited with coming to the aid of a woman in distress at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Friday afternoon.

Southold Town police received an anonymous call of a woman on a tube float being taken out with the tide at the Long Island Sound beach around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release. Lauren Livingston, 41, of Mattituck was in the tube and drifting away from the beach, police said.

Lifeguard Molly Tuthill, 17, swam to Ms. Livingston but recognizing that the current was too strong, signaled for a boat in the area to assist. The boat picked up both women and brought them to safety.

Neither woman was injured. Ms. Livingston returned to her husband and Ms. Tuthill returned to her post at the beach, police said.

