Mattituck theater presents ‘Pippin’: Photos

“Pippin,” the musical tale of a young prince fashioned after the real-life son of King Charlemagne, is this summer’s Youth on Stage production at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Youth on Stage features actors ages 14 to 22. Performances are set for Thursdays to Sundays, July 18 to Aug. 4.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, is directed by Chelsea Chizever, with musical direction by Karen Hochstedler.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A free opening night reception will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

The cast features David Lopez, Alexandra Meli, Michael Krulder, Kierra Prentiss, Allie O’Connor, Kat Motlenski, Justin Stuart, Grace Lovell, Jason Rios, Joey Podlas, Jesse Meehan, David Bassemir, John Yaiullo, Micky Kalich, Arianna McMorris, Sarah Scarborough, Jocelyn Podlas, Maeve Meyers, Becca Lukachinski, Grace Lukachinski, Aydin Fidelli, Jonathan Montgomery, Ryan Wilcox, Isaiah Mraz, Connor Liddell, Ryan Buchholz, Sarah Jordan, Jill Tuthill, Savannah Corwin-Hall, Kathleen Kelly, Lila Bowe, Olivia Mannino and Gabriella Kuklinski.

Tickets are $25, with student rush admission of $20 at the door only, if seats are available.

Call 631-298-NFCT (6328) or visit nfct.com.

Photos courtesy of North Fork Community Theatre/Elizabeth Wagner.

Comments

comments