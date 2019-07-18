North Fork Film Festival kicks off Friday night in Greenport

The Manhattan Film Institute’s North Fork Film Festival, a three-day event dedicated to education and creative expression in the art of filmmaking, returns to Greenport for its eighth season Friday.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with filmmaker seminars at Brecknock Hall, featuring Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Bill Finkelstein of “The Good Fight” and “L.A. Law,” Academy Award-winning director Chris Wedge of the “Ice Age” films and “Robots,” as well as actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on “The Cosby Show.”

Friday night wraps up with a screening of “Bullets Over Broadway” at the Peconic Landing Community Center, followed by a Q&A with star Chazz Palminteri.

Saturday’s events include an audition workshop with Palminteri at Peconic Landing Community Center at 10 a.m.

Guests can also attend the festival’s first International Short Film Competition Saturday, featuring awards for Best Short Film, Best Animated Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best MFI Spirit.

Screenings, live performances, and an awards ceremony will take place at the Greenport Theatre, beginning at 2 p.m. An after-party fundraiser will take place with live music, food and refreshments at Brecknock Hall at 9:30 p.m. to close the night.

The festival concludes Sunday with a morning showcase of MFI’s Gold Program, consisting of 25 student short films all written, directed, acted, shot, edited and produced on the North Fork.

Admission is free to all events. There is a suggested donation of $25 for the MFI Fundraiser After Party.

The festival’s full schedule can be viewed and tickets can be reserved at manhattanfilminstitute.com.

Comments

comments