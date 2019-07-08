Photos: Mattituck Chamber of Commerce hosts 42nd annual street fair

There’s a new Little Miss and Little Mr. Mattituck, as the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce hosted its 42nd annual Mattituck Street Fair Saturday.

The honors this year were awarded to Julianna Witczak of Cutchogue and Gavin Springer of Mattituck.

The event also included live music, food, artisan vendors and plenty of sunshine.

See more photos from photographer Elizabeth Wagner below.

