Photos: Mattituck Chamber of Commerce hosts 42nd annual street fair

There’s a new Little Miss and Little Mr. Mattituck, as the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce hosted its 42nd annual Mattituck Street Fair Saturday.
The honors this year were awarded to Julianna Witczak of Cutchogue and Gavin Springer of Mattituck.
The event also included live music, food, artisan vendors and plenty of sunshine.
See more photos from photographer Elizabeth Wagner below.
Friends and family watch the 2019 Little Miss/Mr. Mattituck Contest. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner photos)
Little Miss and Mr. Mattituck contestants answer questions from former Little Miss Mattituck 2016, Livia Perrin. She asked questions like “what do you want to be when you grow up” and “what is your favorite animal.”
The 2019 Little Miss and Mister Mattituck competitors (foreground) and Kristen Peters and Dave Perrin of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce with former Little Miss and Mister Mattituck winners in the background.
Little Mister and Miss Mattituck contest winners, Gavin Springer Mattituck and Julianna Witczak of Cutchogue.
Little Mister and Miss Mattituck contest winners, Gavin Springer Mattituck and Julianna Witczak of Cutchogue, with Dave Perrin and Kristen Peters of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce.
Teagan Nine of Mattituck (current Leos Club President), Jillian Orr of Mattituck (incoming Leos Club President), and Claire Stevens of Cutchogue (incoming Leos Club Secretary) manning the raffle station.
Ben Gonzalez, president and head oysterman at Southold Bay Oysters, shucks at the Mattituck Street Fair.
Former Little Miss Mattituck (2017), Hannah Boyd of Cutchogue, creates a Kona Ice.
North Fork Community Theatre treasurer and campaign chair Mary Kalich advertises for Pippin (opening July 18th at NFCT) with Debbie Roulston of Mattituck.
Patrick Harris and Carolyn Harris of LYFESD, LLC in Aquebogue.
NFAWL dogs up for adoption.
Bill Fish of Aquebogue with children Kyle and Avery and wife Sandy Fish.
Margaret Barna of Barna Bee Honey in Holbrook.
Daphne Dzvonar of Port Jeff Station gets a henna tattoo.
The Unity Baptist Church (Mattituck) Women’s Ministry.
Keaton Waldron of Brooklyn gets his face painted.
Fairgoers browse booths.
The Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association booth.
The scene from the street.
Alex Nadel of Cutchogue and Sarah Fogarty of Mattituck (Island Muse) entertain at the 42nd Annual Mattituck Street Fair.
Jackie and Rebecca Schreiner of Salty Slats.
50 Shades of Soul food truck owner Rodney Richardson of Riverhead.
