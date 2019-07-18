Real Estate Transfers: July 18, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 20-26, 2019.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• HSBC Bank USA, N.A. to Kaiser, Cheryl, 11 Pheasant Ln (600-99-1-13.16), (R), $326,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• WB Properties LLC to Benson, Carol, 26 Calverton Ct (600-115.1-1-25), (R), $230,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• 14990 Properties LLC to Oregon Road Estate LLC, 13050 Oregon Rd (1000-83-3-2.1), (V), $500,000

• 14990 Properties LLC to Bridge Lane Vineyards LLC, 14990 Oregon Rd (1000-84-1-4.4), (R), $1,225,000

• 14990 Properties LLC to Bridge Lane Vineyards LLC, 14990 & 15750 Oregon & 83-3-2 (1000-84-1-4.5), (V), $1,550,000

• 115 Commerce Drive to North Fork Storage LLC, 115 Commerce Dr (1000-96-1-1.2), (V), $3,600,000

• Kos LLC to North Fork Storage LLC, 50 Commerce Dr (1000-96-1-1.4), (C), $14,400,000

• Feldman, D & Jacobson, R to Castoldi, Douglas, 840 Bridle Ln (1000-102-8-16), (R), $995,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Reed, K by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, 42 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-40), (R), $376,197

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kace LI LLC to Vineyard View Housing Dvlpm, 62600 CR 48 (1000-40-3-1), (V), $2,750,000

• Ruggiero, J & J to Kasnia, Richard, 515 Fourth St (1001-6-2-32), (C), $810,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Christy Family Trust to Faraone III, Valentino, 410 Blossom Bend (1000-115-6-27), (R), $625,000

• 14990 Properties LLC to PWG Real Estate LLC, 35 Cox Neck Rd (1000-121-6-1), (C), $1,200,000

• Motl Jr, R & Motl, R to Keeley, Mark, 825 Brower Rd (1000-139-1-6), (R), $547,500

ORIENT (11957)

• 29829 Main Rd LLC to TG3 Holdings LLC, 29829 & 29820 Route 25 (1000-14-2-1.6), (R), $2,700,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Lawther, P Trust to 705 Wood Lane LLC, 705 Wood Ln & lot 86-6-015 (1000-86-6-8), (R), $752,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Apicello, A to Patel, Jitendra, 401 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-22.1), (R), $285,000

• 421 Realty NY Corp to Pulaski Street Realty NY, 421 Pulaski St (600-128-1-7), (C), $100,000

• Sunflower Estate LLC to Castillo, Hector, 125 Sweezy Ave (600-128-2-1), (R), $240,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• McWeeney II, D to Breguet, Jerome, 6 Sunnyside Ave (700-7-2-2), (R), $1,332,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Bower, J & K to Bassett, Stefanie, 12710 Soundview Ave (1000-54-7-1.3), (R), $768,000

• Haman, Pierson, et al to Murnane, John, p/o 1520 Old North Rd (1000-55-1-5.4), (V), $295,000

• Haman, Pierson, et al to Murnane, John, p/o 4402 Old North Rd (1000-55-2-8.12), (V), $230,000

• LaDuca, R to Coffey, Lina, 2555 Youngs Ave, #14B (1000-63.2-1-44), (C), $428,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Nationstar Mortgage to Kremmydas, George, 27 Emmetts Ln (600-30-3-4.1), (R), $250,000

• Klaiber, D to Pappas, Daniel, 5 Red Fox Path (600-75-3-9.16), (R), $380,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

