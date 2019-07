Shirley Crocker of Southold, formerly of Cedarhurst, died July 16. She was 95.

Visitors will be received Thursday, July 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Graveside services will take place Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Ben Burns.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Autism Speaks.

