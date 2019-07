Shirley Crocker of Southold died July 16. She was 95.

Visitors will be received Thursday, July 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A service will take place Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

