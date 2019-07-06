Southold Blotter: Greenport man charged with DWI

Sergio Gatica, 24, of Greenport was arrested for driving while intoxicated along Moore’s Lane in Greenport around 1:51 a.m. Sunday after a caller said Mr. Gatica struck her vehicle and left the scene. Police found Mr. Gatica, who was parked on Front Street, and determined him to be intoxicated.

• Police are investigating multiple reports of a suspect entering unlocked cars in Founders Village in Southold during overnight hours last Wednesday. There were 16 reports of criminal tampering last Thursday, police said, and five resulted in stolen items. A Southold woman reported nearly $1,000 worth of property stolen, including glasses valued at $700. The woman also said a pair of binoculars valued at $50 were stolen as well as ferry tickets valued at $180. Another resident reported $450 worth of property was either removed or damaged from her vehicle on Youngs Avenue. A $100 cup holder was broken, according to reports. A Southold man reported a $100 jump-starter pack was stolen from his vehicle.

• A Libertyville, Ill., woman told police around 10:50 a.m. Sunday that she was parked on Main Street in Southold near the intersection of Central Avenue, when a passenger in her vehicle opened the rear door into traffic. Another vehicle crashed into the open door, the Libertyville woman told police. The other driver said she was traveling down Main Street when the other vehicle’s door was abruptly opened into traffic on the narrow road, causing the collision. No injuries were reported, according to police.

• A Mattituck woman reported around 9:56 a.m. last Thursday that a $500 pair of glasses and $10 worth of loose change had been removed from her vehicle on Pike Street during the overnight hours.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments