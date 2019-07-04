Southold celebrates our nation’s birthday with patriotic parade down Main Road

The Southold Village Merchants’ held its annual Fourth of July parade down Main Road Thursday.

The event has taken place for 22 years now and is known as one of the North Fork’s most authentic and community-friendly activities, with many local programs participating.

Children could be seen riding bicycles decorated in red, white and blue along the route from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane.

Even several animal groups got in on the action along with government leaders, fire departments, scouts, veterans groups and more.

See more photos from photographer Elizabeth Wagner below.

