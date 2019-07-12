Susan Elizabeth Homan

Susan Elizabeth (nee Van Popering) Homan, longtime Greenport school nurse and a wellspring of loving strength and support to family and friends, passed away in hospice Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was 83.

Susan was an active and social person who was known especially for making friends, lending a hand and getting things done. Her confidence, cheerful practicality and emotional intelligence were a source of comfort and encouragement to those around her. She will be deeply missed.

A native of Greenport, New York, and the youngest of five children, Susan graduated from Greenport High School in 1953, later earning a B.S. from Keuka College and an M.S. from Boston University.

She returned to Greenport, where she married Alfred Homan and where the couple raised their son, Carl, and cared for their niece and ward, Karen Wilkinson. After Alfred’s death in 2001, Susan moved to Nokomis, Florida, where she met her second partner, Richard O’Donnell, and where she remained until her death.

Susan was active in the Methodist Church, both in Greenport and in the Venice-Nokomis area. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, reading, nature, jigsaw puzzles, computer games, catching up with family and friends and making special treats for loved ones.

Susan was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Alfred Homan; her parents, Marian Van Popering (nee Pierson) and Bernard Van Popering; her sister, Martha Wilkinson, and brother-in-law, Roy Wilkinson; her brother, Bernard Van Popering; and her brother-in-law, John Chapman.

Susan is survived by her partner of 16 years, Richard O’Donnell; her son, Carl Homan; daughter-in-law, Emma Ayala Homan; grandchildren, William and Charles Homan; her niece, Karen Wilkinson, and nephew-in-law, Daniel Brandon; her sister, Marian Pell, and brother-in-law, William Pell; her sister, Lena Chapman; her sister-in-law, Maureen Van Popering; her large extended family; and her many friends.

Funeral arrangements are to be determined. For more information, or to contact the family, please e-mail [email protected] Memorial donations can be sent to Grace United Methodist Church Preschool, Grace United Methodist Church, 400 East Field Ave., Venice, FL 34285.

