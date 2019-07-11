Tall ship Amistad to arrive in Greenport Friday; tours available through July 17

A familiar tall ship will arrive in Greenport Friday.

The 78-foot Amistad, a replica of the 19th century Spanish schooner La Amistad, will dock at Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport beginning Friday and stay through Wednesday, July 17. The educational nonprofit organization Discovering Amistad will be holding public summer sails and dockside tours aboard the Amistad, Connecticut’s flagship.

Discovering Amistad has owned the tall ship since November 2015. Last year Amistad docked in Greenport around Father’s Day weekend.

The history of the schooner dates back to 1839, when Mende captives from Sierra Leone took control of the ship. It was eventually captured and towed into the port of New London Harbor, Conn. Faced with slavery or execution, the Mende’s cause was taken up by many residents throughout Connecticut. U.S. Circuit and District courts ruled in favor of the Mende. The decision was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, who in 1841 agreed with the lower court decisions and ordered the Mende captives freed.

The Amistad is typically manned by a six-person crew and can board 44 visitors. The nonprofit provides full-year programming about the Amistad on its tall ship, in classrooms and at historic sites of partner organizations.

Free dockside tours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and sunset sails depart from the pier at 6 p.m. and cost $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12. Registration is required for all sails. Tickets can be purchased here.

Find out more about Discovering Amistad here.

Photo caption: Amistad arrives in Greenport Friday. (Credit: Discovering Amistad)

Comments

comments