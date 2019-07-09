Theresa Sullivan of Greenport died July 6. She was 85.

She was born Dec. 22, 1933, in to Edna Bailey and George Bladel in Yonkers and graduated from St. Barnabas High School in the Bronx.

Ms. Sullivan married Brian Sullivan in September 1993 in Huntington.

Her family said she enjoyed playing bridge.

Ms. Sullivan was predeceased by her husband Robert Ziegler in December 1991, followed by Mr. Sullivan in September 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Manion; her sons Stephen and Robert Ziegler; her sister, Pauline Senulis; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A funeral Mass will take place Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

