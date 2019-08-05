$50K grant to go toward repairs at Peconic Lane Community Center

Much-needed repairs to the Peconic Lane Community Center will soon begin after the town received a $50,000 state grant secured by Sen. Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson).

According to town engineer Michael Collins, existing woodwork and windows need replacement and a “large amount” of lead paint and rotting wood needs remediation.

It underwent an extensive renovation several years ago, when the former school house was officially transformed into the community center.

“It just needs a face-lift on the outside,” said Jeff Standish, the department of public works director.

Several improvements to the exterior have already been completed, including a handicap accessible ramp and doors, vehicle charging stations, a new generator and repaved parking lot.

Southold Town purchased the building in 2008 with the goal of expanding recreational programs.

The building is also a key location in the town’s emergency management plan and was most recently used as a cooling center during the recent heat wave in July.

Meanwhile, officials have also submitted a grant application to pursue funding for a new vacuum truck for the highway department.

The water quality improvement grant through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation would require the town fund 25% of the total cost.

The truck could cost up to $450,000, officials said.

Currently, the department has two aging vacuum trucks that are frequently in for repairs.

“It’s down as much as it’s being operated,” Mr. Collins said. “They get a lot of wear and tear,” and the work to maintain storm drains can’t be performed manually, he said, asking for the Town Board to allocate $83,000 for the new truck as they await the results of the grant.

“If it comes through, it will be money well spent,” Mr. Collins said.

