Cops: Nearby boater helps pull two kayakers to safety

A good Samaritan helped rescue two men whose kayak overturned in rough seas just west of New Suffolk Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Southold Town police.

Police received a call just after 5:30 p.m. that two people were in the water and in distress. A Southold Town Bay Constable was dispatched to the scene. A nearby boater managed to pull the men out of the water prior to police arrival.

The boater transported the two 26-year-old men, who were from Setauket and Stony Brook, to the New Suffolk boat ramp where they were checked and released by members of the Cutchogue Fire Department.

Both men were wearing life jackets, police said. The kayakers reported high wind and rough seas overturned the kayak.

Comments

comments