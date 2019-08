Volunteers grilled nearly 3,700 chicken halves Saturday evening during the 63rd annual Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken BBQ.

Three pit crews were kept busy with volunteers from the fire department who worked with the Ladies Auxiliary and junior fire department. Chris Voegel was this year’s chairman. The event serves as a fundraiser for the department and has grown into one of the biggest events on the North Fork each year.

See more photos below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

