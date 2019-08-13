Daily Update: 7-Eleven not coming to Aquebogue, Fishers Island pleads with board

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 13:

NEWS

7-Eleven no longer planned for Aquebogue

Fishers Island residents want ‘long overdue’ bike paths and sidewalks

The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic Riverfront: Photos

SPORTS

NORTHFORKER

The first Famous Food Festival at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead satisfies

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area today.

Expect periods of heavy rain and thunder showers with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The storms should continue into the night, when the low dip to around 69.

