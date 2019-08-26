Daily Update: ‘Gun container’ approved at Baits & Barrels, Sannino Vineyard’s new tasting room to open

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 26:

NEWS

Three injuries reported after shooting at apartment complex

Outdoor bleachers removed from proposed Capital Improvement Plan

ZBA approves ‘gun container’ as accessory use at Baits & Barrels

Sannino Vineyard’s new tasting room set to open in Cutchogue

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 52.

Comments

comments