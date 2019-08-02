Daily Update: Hobby Lobby coming to Route 58, a big win for North Fork cheer

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 2:

NEWS

Hobby Lobby coming to new shopping center on Rte. 58

Town code change is a win for North Fork Cheer

CAT officials outline updated plan, say they’re recruiting firms to EPCAL

‘Historic’ visit planned Sunday at Greek church in Mattituck

‘Great relief’ for families of first responders after bill signed to fund 9/11 aid

NORTHFORKER

Sunflower maze reopens at Sidor Farms in Mattituck

Greenport poetry event gives local artists a place to share their stories

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 65. You can expect similar weather all weekend long.

Comments

comments