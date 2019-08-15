Daily Update: New Suffolk gets new super, acupuncturist comes to Mattituck

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 15:
NEWS
New Suffolk appoints Phil Kent as principal and superintendent
Riverhead, Southampton lose bids for $10M revitalization grant
Points East Acupuncture now open in Mattituck
Peconic Paddler eyes partnership with Flo’s luncheonette
SPORTS
Men’s Swimming: Louser to swim in world juniors
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this week
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, with a low around 66.