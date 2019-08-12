Daily Update: Nitrogen pollution plan unveiled, arrest at food festival

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 12:

NEWS

County unveils ‘significant’ $4B plan to address nitrogen pollution

Alcohol compliance check results in one arrest at food festival

Drivers post bail, have licenses suspended following alleged street-racing incident

New name, similar mission for New York Marine Rescue Center

Teenager reported missing from Timothy Hill since June

Southold, Greenport students prepare bouquets for elderly residents

SPORTS

NORTHFORKER

Farm Yoga class at Zilnicki Farms connects mind, body and spirit

North Fork vineyards honored at 2019 New York Wine Classic

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70. There is a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Comments

comments