Daily Update: Preservation effort falls through, Croteaux reopens with restrictions

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 23:

NEWS

Preservation effort in Jamesport falls through at last minute

Croteaux Vineyards, ZBA reach settlement to allow tasting room to open

SWR outlines updated costs for fitness center, wrestling room

Oysterponds BOE to proceed with six members for 2019-20

NORTHFORKER

One big, happy family at Riverhead’s Turkuaz Grill

WEATHER

Cloudy skies are expected to give way to partly sunny skies with a high of 82 today, according to the National Weather Service. . The low tonight will be around 58. Expect mostly sunny skies over the weekend but temperatures are not expected to get above the mid-to-upper 70s.

Comments

comments