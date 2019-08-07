Daily Update: Push to preserve property, police warn of scam

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 7:

NEWS

Civic discusses turning ‘last green corner’ in Mattituck into park

Riverhead’s Helicopter Noise Task Force reports ‘not one thing has changed’

State police warn of phone scammers pretending to be state police

Riverhead Town Board fills vacancies for water district, building department

NORTHFORKER

Celebrity chef Franklin Becker named culinary director at Claudio’s

SPORTS

Basketball: Former Southold standout hosts camp for youngsters

Boys Track and Field: High jumper rises to new heights

WEATHER

Expect heavy rains tonight with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. The high today will be about 88 degrees with a low of around 72.

