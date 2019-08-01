Daily Update: Southold wrapping up Comprehensive Plan, Zeldin calls for group home reform

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, August 1:

NEWS

Southold planning staff unveils final draft of comprehensive plan

Joined by Riverhead family, Zeldin calls for reform of group homes

Hair Experience to close after 42 years, new salon to open on North Road

Three people injured in head-on crash on Sound Avenue

Police search for suspects in stolen pocketbook case

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of morning showers today, according to the National Weather Service. Expect partly sunny skies for the rest of the day with a high near 83 degrees and partly cloudy skies tonight with a low around 65.

Comments

comments