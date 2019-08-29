Joseph Townsend Jr, 74, remembered as Greenport’s ‘dreamer’

As he stared down his inevitable demise, Joseph Townsend Jr. approached his fate with an unwavering fortitude. In the first few years after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Mr. Townsend traveled as often as he could, relishing his time on the water in his 24-foot Mako motorboat.

Even if he couldn’t pull an anchor anymore, he could still navigate his way around a boat.

As time passed and the disease slowly took its hold on the once world-class athlete, Mr. Townsend found the positives in each moment. His friends and family became more important than ever.

“In a sense, I’m just aging quite fast,” he said in the backyard of his East Marion home in a 2018 interview with The Suffolk Times.

Mr. Townsend died early Thursday morning, nearly four and a half years after his diagnosis with ALS, his family confirmed. He was 74.

To this day, Mr. Townsend remains the youngest mayor in Greenport’s history, a position he assumed at 28. His role in local politics spanned numerous positions as he helped transform the village from a run-down area in the early 1970s into a vibrant community that would become the popular tourist destination it is today.

“It’s no exaggeration to say everything you see in Greenport today wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Joe,” said longtime friend David Kapell, who also served as mayor for 13 years. “He was a dreamer at a time when Greenport needed a dream.”

Mr. Townsend would serve Southold Town as a councilman and longtime member of the Planning Board. He was a staunch promoter of preservation, and his work as a board member of Peconic Land Trust resulted in a number of notable accomplishments. In December 2017, the Land Trust unveiled a plaque in his honor at Edwards Farm at Orient Point at the head of a trail that will lead to a nature observation platform overlooking Hallocks Bay, Orient Beach State Park and beyond.

He was an environmentalist, businessman, athlete, historian, traveler and family man.

Mr. Kapell said what made Mr. Townsend stand out was his ability to listen to any idea, no matter where it came from, that could improve the then-isolated village.

“Joe opened the door to the outside world,” he said.

Born July 1, 1945 in New York City to Joseph Townsend Sr. and Jane Dorman, Mr. Townsend was raised in Greenport. He lived his earliest years in a house on the property of Townsend Manor, the hotel and restaurant his parents owned before they would sell the business and move into house down the street. His father had graduated from Yale, but entered the workforce during the Depression, and finding limited opportunities in New York City, ventured east to Greenport where he started the hotel and would begin to raise a family.

Mr. Townsend started at Greenport schools before attending The Gunnery, a private boarding school in Connecticut. It was there he became more focused on athletics, competing in football, wrestling and rowing. He attended Boston University, and at a friend’s persuasion, decided to attend a tryout for the school’s rowing team as a freshman. Boston University had a strong program, and still maintains men’s and women’s rowing to this day. In a 2018 interview, Mr. Townsend described how most of the students at the tryout had no experience rowing, but had the advantage of height. When the coach found out he had competed in high school, he got the chance right away to show what he could do. He stood about 6 feet tall, which was shorter than most of his competitors. But he still excelled, and his freshmen team went on to become one of the best in the country.

Mr. Townsend would wind up training with Dick Curtis, who also attended Boston University, and the two formed a duo that narrowly missed qualifying for the 1972 Olympics in Munich. They finished second at the qualifier, and while Mr. Townsend could have attended as an alternate, he opted against it.

The podcast below with Mr. Townsend was published in 2018

Six years after those Olympics, Mr. Townsend and Mr. Curtis were profiled in The New York Times as they prepared to compete in the Henley Regatta outside London against some of the world’s best rowers. They were both 32, older than most rowers, but were still considered the best pair on the East Coast, the Times noted.

“I’m still capable of competing,” he told the paper in 1978, while he was also mayor, “but I don’t think I’d be able to much longer.”

Mr. Townsend remained active in rowing and tennis well into his 60s. He was a fixture at the former Bob Wall Tennis Tournament.

One of his accomplishments as mayor was promoting music in the village by helping to organize music festivals. It wound up leading him to his wife, Nancy Lee Baxter.

He recalled how he noticed her sitting on a porch playing guitar one day as he walked down the street. He asked if she wanted to see his guitar collection. He was blown away by the original music he heard her performing. They attended one of the festivals in the village where they got to know each other more. He was 30 when they met, and they wouldn’t marry for another 15 years. They then had a daughter, Baxter Townsend, who is now 29.

“She’s a force of nature,” Mr. Townsend said of his daughter in 2018.

Mr. Townsend was predeceased by his parents and sister Jane and is survived by his sisters Phebe Banta and Susan Johnson. Funeral arrangements will be in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A chapel service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with burial to follow at Sterling Cemetery.

At the end of the 2018 interview, he was asked to reflect on the famous quote by Lou Gehrig, who said he considered himself the luckiest man in the world as he spoke in front of a packed Yankee Stadium.

Mr. Townsend laughed and said he wouldn’t go that far. But he had lived an amazing life, he said.

“To be able to live here, to be able to help preserve the environment and the culture of their community, to be able to compete in the highest levels on a sport, to be able to travel the world, to have a wonderful family, that’s pretty good.”

Photo caption: Mr. Townsend pictured in December 2017 with Peconic Land Trust President John Halsey (right) and senior advisor Tim Caufield. (Courtesy photo)

REPORTING BY GRANT PARPAN AND TROY GUSTAVSON

