Marvel Studios claims to roots in racist caricatures! Shang-Chi

While the writers incorporated elements of previous Marvel Studios films for the origin of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, this take on the character was largely faithful to the source material, especially in terms of the villain’s costume design. However, new concept illustrations reveal alternate designs for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio suit were considered, some of which are notably different from the comic book outfit with entirely different color schemes.

You can check out the first concept illustration of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio costume below and click "next" to view the rest of the gallery.

Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value of $6.68 million through Sunday for 1,617 national ad airings on 43 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 29 through Aug. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Adult Swim and USA, and during programming such as “America’s Got Talent,” NFL Football and “Big Brother.”

On July 20, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con by revealing that long-in-the-works villain The Mandarin would be hitting the big screen (for real this time).

The character has been teased since Iron Man (2008), and, in a major misdirect, was marketed as the villain of Iron Man 3 (2013), until it was revealed Ben Kingsley’s character was actually an out-of-work actor playing a role and was hired by the villainous Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce). Because of his history with the character, Iron Man 3 screenwriter Drew Pearce has more reason than most to be excited to see what the Shang-Chi team does with the character he helped lay the groundwork for.

We were very clear at the time that Killian had co-opted a mantle that already existed; All Hail the King made that even more explicit,” Pearce tells The Hollywood Reporter, referencing a Marvel One-Shot that he wrote and directed and which saw Scoot McNairy play a follower of The Mandarin.

Shang-Chi will feature Marvel Studios’ first Asian lead in Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu and boasts an Asian-led creative team, including filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. The original comic book Mandarin launched in 1964 and has roots in racist caricatures, which the Iron Man 3 was well aware of.

