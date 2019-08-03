Noncarrow to take on added role of Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator

The Southold Town Board on Tuesday appointed Denis Noncarrow as the town’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. He replaces former coordinator Lynne Richards.

In his new role, which Mr. Noncarrow expressed interest in pursuing, he will be responsible for putting together a long-range plan designed to better serve those in need of ADA services. He is currently Southold’s government liaison officer.

“I’d been kind of working on the subject for a while, so we figured because I’m in the middle of this anyway, it would probably be best for me to do it,” he said in a phone interview Thursday.

He said that in his capacity, he will be working to review all aspects of mobility by compiling information using the Town’s to-be-released Comprehensive Plan and by mapping out all of the buildings in need.

Speaking on the town’s previous actions, he mentioned the ramp and power doors added to the Southold Town Hall Annex in recent years, as well as the redone parking lot at the recreation center.

Mr. Noncarrow said he plans to, by next year, work more closely with Karen McLaughlin, director of Southold Town Senior Services, to install power doors at the community center and figure out what and where services are lacking.

Funding for Southold’s ADA amenities come from grants, including Community Development Block Grants, Mr. Noncarrow said.

