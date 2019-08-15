Real Estate Transfers: August 15, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 24-30, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Cordova, L & D to O’Gorman, Thomas, 167 Tuthills Ln (600-67-4-2), (R), $771,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Isaac, Morris, Harvest Pointe, Home #81 (1000-102.1-1-49), (R), $778,100

• Rimor Development LLC to Helpern, Jacqueline, Harvest Pointe, Home 124 (1000-102.1-1-64), (R), $788,140

EAST MARION (11939)

• Bertodatti,W & G Trust to Zuckerman, Joseph, 1510 E Gillette Dr (1000-38-3-25), (R), $536,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Lamb, D & K to Doyen, Thomas, 1867 Whistler Ave (1000-12-1-11), (R), $630,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Ragone, G by Referee to US Bank National Assoc, 244 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-3-20), (R), $412,418

• US Bank National Assoc to Sagastume, Ricardo, 465 Oak Ave (900-167-1-36), (R), $310,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Beck-Witt, A to BVTM Holding LLC, 1900 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-3-12.4), (V), $375,000

• Staples, H & J to Ratso 25 Corp, 1100 Wilmarth Ave (1000-41-1-15), (C), $230,000

• Fannie Mae to Kaasik, Nicholas, 73175 Route 25 (1000-45-3-1), (R), $163,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Heaney, T & A to Thomashauer, Regena, 24065 Route 25 (1000-18-2-28), (R), $465,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Picone, S & Wicks, R to 76 Tyler Drive LLC, 76 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.35), (V), $155,000

• Hanna, J to Cooper, Richard, 4102 St Andrews Ave (600-64.2-1-80), (R), $285,000

• Harbes, P to Goodman, Michael, 33 Circle Dr (600-68-4-21), (R), $535,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Assante & Trusts to ADF Ventures LLC, 17877 Soundview Ave (1000-51-1-4), (V), $512,500

• Cosenza & Knollmueller to Crisci, Peter, 450 Rambler Rd (1000-88-5-23), (R), $500,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ronzetti Family Trust to Stafford, Lisette, 36 Oak Ln (600-25-1-11), (R), $265,000

• Dellicarpini by Referee to Bank of America, N.A., 37 High View Dr (600-49-3-19), (R), $654,205

• Simone, G to Kitz, Cliff, 446 Remsen Rd (600-50-2-15), (R), $468,000

• Guyder, P by Executors to County of Suffolk, 1127 Wading River Mnrvl (600-115-1-9), (V), $1,170,628

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

