Real Estate Transfers: August 29, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 8-14, 2019.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Naegeli, W to Krischke, Thomas, 2229 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-47), (R), $420,000
• Commander, M & D to Lee, Edward, 3112 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-164), (R), $475,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Villas at Roanoke II to Gessler, Steven, 84 Penny Dr (600-97-2-9.1), (R), $549,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Lonk Jr, R & J to Pacella, Daniel, 25 Moose Trail (1000-103-4-3), (R), $622,500
• Ringewald, B to Kori Realty LLC, 2150 Nassau Point Rd (1000-104-10-9), (R), $850,000
• Lewis, E to Merkle, Stephen, 3700 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-14-20), (R), $1,180,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• County of Suffolk to Farrell Jr Children’s Trst, Joseph, 546 Riverleigh Ave (900-140-1-7), (V), $45,000
• Murray,C & Sheppard, D to Town of Southampton, 65 Silver Brook Dr (900-144-1-29), (V), $65,000
• Rausch, E to Salatti, Robert, 48 Quogue Ave (900-145-1-1), (R), $301,200
• Jag Property Mgmnt to Mahmoud, Mostafa, 31 Glen Ave (900-148-4-29), (R), $500,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Greenport Realty to 5 Past 40, LLC, 455 Route 25 (1000-35-1-21), (C), $2,900,000
• Greenport Realty II to 5 Past 40, LLC, 475 Route 25 (1000-35-1-22), (C), $400,000
• Santacroce, J & M to 695 Kerwin Blvd LLC, 695 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-3-17.3), (R), $745,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• US Bank National Assoc to Delvecchio, Christopher, 770 Harvest Ln (1000-120-3-8.11), (R), $460,000
• Stevens, M Trust II to Peperone, Renee, 2563 Laurel Way (1000-121-4-15), (R), $475,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Meyers, K to Gantly, John, 1000 Fanning Rd (1000-117-6-34), (R), $800,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Sellis, T & S to Sinni, Matthew, 670 Hillcrest Dr (1000-13-2-8.29), (R), $729,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Mlot, M & E to Perri, Melissa, 1980 Henrys Ln (1000-74-2-2), (R), $600,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Pollock, B to Parker, Gina, 77 Chris’ Sundrop Ct (600-43-5-30), (R), $593,600
• Harris, S by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 35 Oak Dr (600-65-1-26), (R), $159,005
• Jackson, O to Moon Huntress Corp, 60 Oakland Dr W (600-65-3-6), (R), $220,000
• Long Island Home Solut to Espinal, Domingo, 120 Constable Dr (600-81-1-21.6), (R), $415,000
• Agular, Y to 860 Pondview, 860 Pondview Rd (600-107-2-50), (V), $155,000
• Ganko & Ganko-Tapadas to Welch, Linda, 27 Further Ln (600-111-3-12), (R), $356,000
• Danowski, S by Executor to Cummings, James, 352 Marcy Ave (600-123-4-25), (R), $205,000
• US Bank Trust N.A. to Scholl, Jay, 809 Ostrander Ave (600-126-3-18), (R), $235,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Binder, D & S to Chmelar, Christopher, 13 Dickerson Dr (700-18-3-35.2), (R), $1,428,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Brennan, T by Devisees to Mahoney, Liam, 235 Carole Rd (1000-52-2-7.4), (R), $480,000
• Rozakis & Verderber to Whooley, Anne, 445 Dogwood Ln (1000-54-5-55.1), (V), $10,000
• Bambrick, G to Spiller, Stephen, 85 Lake Ct (1000-59-5-8.3), (R), $675,000
• Ohlson, J to Pietrangelo, Joseph, 795 Founders Path (1000-64-2-40), (R), $549,000
• Patterson, E Trust to Holobigian, Paul, 70 Owaissa Ave (1000-87-3-25), (R), $405,000
• Petrausch, R & E to Tom, Christian, 355 Midway Rd (1000-90-2-28), (R), $850,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Zinna, D to Heymach, Robert, 14 Creek Rd (600-29-1-3.1), (R), $600,000
• Barkley, I to Doherty, Dale, 11 6th St (600-33-3-73), (R), $225,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)