Southold Blotter: Belligerent New Jersey couple escorted from sunflower maze

Southold police escorted a Lyndhurst, N.J., couple from a sunflower maze in Mattituck Sunday afternoon after a man became belligerent when he was told he was not allowed to bring his camera equipment into the field.

• A woman contacted police Sunday around 8:30 p.m. to report that the driver of a red Ford was failing to stay in their lane on Route 25 in Cutchogue.

During a traffic stop, the driver, a Greenport man, told an officer that he was tired and coming home from work, reports said.

• A Cutchogue woman reported that her wallet was stolen in New Suffolk Saturday around 5 p.m.

• Police responded to a report of a parked vehicle blocking a driveway on Sound Road in Greenport Saturday evening.

The registered owner of the vehicle, a Fresh Meadows woman, could not be located by police but was issued a parking summons, officials said.

• Police responded to Sound Beach Drive in Mattituck after a woman reported an unknown boat left on the beach around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police contacted the owner of the boat, a West Haven, Conn., man, who said he had experienced electrical problems and the engine stalled, but he was making arrangements to have the boat towed away from the beach.

• Police responded to the Greenporter Hotel Saturday around 1 a.m. after an anonymous caller reported a possible domestic incident in a hotel room.

According to a police report, a responding officer spoke with an Amityville woman who was highly intoxicated and crying because she dropped her cellphone in the water at Claudio’s, but that there was no other problem.

• A Greenport man was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital Friday evening after police found him walking on Carpenter Street bleeding from his right arm.

The man told police that he punched out a window at a South Street building and cut his arm. The building owner did not wish to pursue charges, police said.

• Police were called Friday after a Smithtown man drove through Peconic Landing in an attempt to access the beach to fish.

He was advised that he’s not permitted to access the beach through private property and apologized.

• Southold police responded to the Mattituck Plaza on Main Road last Thursday afternoon to a report of two men drinking in public.

The men were issued summonses after a responding officer found them with open containers of Bud Light and several empty cans thrown on the grass around them.

While issuing a summons for the alcohol offense, one of the men, who is listed as homeless in a police report, walked near the roadway and began to urinate, police said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.

• An anonymous caller reported that someone was spray painting rocks on Duck Pond Beach in Cut-ch-ogue last Tuesday morning.

Police responded and found two rocks spray painted with “ASU ’23” and “ASU ’24” at the beach, a report said.

• A town employee reported last Tuesday morning that seven windows were broken overnight at a building at Laurel Lake Preserve.

• A Laurel man called police last Tuesday to report finding a large quantity of nails in the roadway near Wowak Farm Stand on Main Road.

Police are investigating the incident.

• A four-foot wooden sign was reported stolen from Surrey Lane Vineyard in Southold last Tuesday around 3 p.m.

• Police were called to Chapel Lane in Greenport last Tuesday after a man reported an unknown person was parked on his front lawn and walking around their vehicle.

The driver, a Greenport woman, told police the car had broken down and she was making arrangements to have it towed.

• North Ferry staff called police Friday to report an intoxicated woman was refusing to leave the ferry terminal around 8 a.m.

Police responded and transported the Mastic woman to a bus stop.

Then, around noon, staff at Mitchell Park reported that same woman was intoxicated and possibly in need of assistance.

She requested a ride to the Riverhead train station, but complained of head pain on the way and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, according to a police report.

• Police are investigating after a man stole a pair of Nike sneakers and security camera from Yard Sale, Thrift and Antiques in Greenport Friday around noon, according to a police report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments