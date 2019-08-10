Southold Blotter: Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into utility pole

Southold Town police arrested a Cutchogue man for driving drunk after he struck a utility pole on Bridge Lane around 4 a.m. Friday.

Peter Martin, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, as well as a marijuana violation, police said.

• Southold police arrested a Cutchogue man last Wednesday after he got into a dispute with his landlord.

A caller reported around 7:30 p.m. that Andrew Watroba, 40, allegedly made threatening statements and grabbed what appeared to be a rifle before locking himself inside an Aldrich Lane residence, police said.

Southold responded and surrounded the residence, taking Mr. Watroba into custody as he exited and attempted to enter a vehicle.

Officials said he was arrested for an active warrant stemming from a prior incident. Southold police detectives are still investigating.

Southold police had requested assistance from Suffolk County Police Emergency Services Unit, but the situation was resolved before their arrival.

• Police responded to a Greenport bar Sunday evening after a bartender reported that a man was making sexually harassing comments to her.

The suspect, a Brentwood man, signed a trespass affidavit and was advised by police that he would be arrested if he returned to the establishment.

No charges were filed in connection to the incident.

• A four-car accident was reported at the intersection of Route 25 and Route 48 in Greenport Sunday around 6:50 p.m.

Reports said a driver was attempting to turn left onto Route 48 at a flashing traffic light when an uninvolved vehicle stopped in traffic and waved him on to make the turn.

The driver then collided with a second vehicle heading eastbound on Route 48, causing that car to collide with two vehicles waiting to turn left onto Route 25, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

• A Southold man called police Friday evening to report a group of youths having a bonfire on a nearby beach.

One juvenile extinguished the fire and police advised them that bonfires were not allowed on the beach, reports said.

• A Massapequa man became irate Sunday while visiting a Mattituck sunflower farm after an owner told him there would be an entry fee.

Police indicated they would advise him not to return to the location.

• Police responded to a report of 12 possibly intoxicated youths throwing objects in the roadway near Main Street in Greenport Saturday evening.

Three juveniles in the area were interviewed and denied involvement, reports said.

• Police were called to Village Lane in Orient last Wednesday afternoon after a woman reported that a man was acting “irrationally” and yelling at two young women in front of the post office for riding their bicycles on the sidewalk.

When the woman asked him not to speak to them that way, they began to argue.

When police arrived, the man stated that he did speak to the girls, because “kids should be disciplined and taught manners.”

When asked about his interaction with the woman who reported him, he told police that she is a “feminist and out to get him.”

The young women on bicycles left the area before police arrived.

• Police responded to Mitchell Park in Greenport last Wednesday evening after an anonymous caller reported an unknown man yelling at a group of teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15.

An officer advised the groups to stay away from one another, officials said.

• Mattituck Fire Department officials responded to a Rachels Road residence last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. after a garbage compactor started a small kitchen fire.

The flames were extinguished and the damaged appliance was removed, police said.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from outside the Greenport laundromat last Thursday around 9 p.m., according to police reports.

• Southold police responded to a report of a brush fire near South Harbor Road in Southold last Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.

The responding officer was able to extinguish the small fire with a garden hose and got in touch with the homeowner, who told police he had been burning a small pile of brush before he left the property Sunday night, reports said.

The fire may have still been smoldering, and he was advised to not have an unsupervised open burn without a permit.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

