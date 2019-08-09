Southold police arrest drivers in July 21 street racing incident

Southold Town Police have arrested the two alleged drivers in a street racing incident that saw a pair of exotic sports cars reaching speeds of more than 130 mph on Sound Avenue between Peconic and Mattituck last month.

Gaston Castro, 35, of Flushing and Mustafa Nayci, 42, of Coram are facing 10 charges from the July 21 incident. The two men surrendered at Southold Town Police headquarters Friday morning. They are expected to be arraigned at Southold Town Justice Court later this morning.

The charges in the incident include second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, as well as violations for speeding, driving through a red light and passing on the right.

An officer reported seeing eight exotic sports cars traveling westbound through Peconic at around the speed limit shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The two lead vehicles, a blue 2017 McLaren and a red 2016 Ferrari, slowed to about 25 miles per hour, briefly driving side by side before rapidly accelerating to speeds in excess of 130 mph, according to police.

After an officer pursued them with lights and siren engaged, the cars began to slow down, but still maintained speeds of more than 100 mph.

Both the McLaren and Ferrari could later be seen going through a red light at Depot Lane in Cutchogue at more than 80 mph, driving in the shoulder to avoid westbound traffic that was stopped at the light.

At that point, all town patrol units on the road were advised to observe the vehicles if possible, but not to pursue due to the reckless nature of the drivers, police said.

An officer who stopped north and southbound traffic at the Wickham Avenue intersection then saw the two vehicles drive through the red light there, again at a speed of more than 80 mph.

A short time later, a witness who spotted the drivers turn off Route 48 was later able to flag down police near Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck and the two unoccupied vehicles were located on Hallock Lane Extension.

Following a search of the area, the two drivers could not be found. The abandoned vehicles have remained at the police impound lot.

Top photo caption: Gaston Castro, left, and Mustafa Nayci are led into court Friday morning. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

