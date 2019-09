Albert George Cook of Greenport died Sept. 20. He was 99.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Richard Hoerning officiating. Interment will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Cemetery Greenport.

