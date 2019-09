Amber Stulsky of Greenport died Sept. 3. She was 10 years old.

Visitors will be received Monday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at Saint Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

Comments

comments