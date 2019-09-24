A Connecticut couple left their boat anchored while they went for a walk on the Orient Beach State Park Tuesday, only to find the boat in flames when they returned, according to Southold Town Police.

Robin and Theresa Cassin, from Meriden Ct., said that they anchored their 40-foot Chris-Craft off the beach and rowed their dinghy with their two dogs to the beach. They left the generator running on the boat for the appliances on board and when they returned from their walk on the beach they found their boat fully engulfed with flames and called 911, according to police.

Southold Bay Constables and Southold Police responded by boat to the fire. The Shelter Island Bay Constable, and East Marion, Orient and Shelter Island Fire Departments all responded, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard. The Orient and Shelter Island fire departments boats extinguished the fire, police said.

The vessel is being salvaged by Sea Tow. The Cassins refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

