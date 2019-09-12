Daily Update: 9/11 tributes, eminent domain, sea-level rise bill

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 12:

NEWS

A seven-mile walk from Greenport to Peconic to honor victims of 9/11

Reeves Park community honors 9/11 victims

Southold moves to exercise power of eminent domain against Brinkmanns

County to DPW: Consider sea level rise in future planning

West Main Street 7-Eleven plans move forward

Tragedy sparks traffic concerns at Chapel Lane intersection

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Riverhead’s home opener ends in heartbreak

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend Podcast: What’s happening the week of Sept. 12

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers today and a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56. Rain is possible today.

