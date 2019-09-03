Daily Update: Gun scare at Splish Splash, future of controversial property remains unclear

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 3:
NEWS
Cops: Queens man arrested after attempting to bring BB gun into Splish Slash
Future of ‘Oki-Do’ property in East Marion remains unclear
Town engineers wary of idea to allow trailers at disposal facility
‘Fireside chats’ planned to promote dialogue in business community
NORTHFORKER
Lauren Lombardi’s Instagram-worthy catering is rooted in local fare
Get to know banker turned ‘Smørrebrød maker’ Alex Erey of Little Creek Oysters
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.