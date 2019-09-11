Daily Update: Riverhead will not pursue Mercy property, Soloviev buying Peconic Bay Winery

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 11:

Riverhead pitches $100M bond project; will no longer pursue Mercy property

Stefan Soloviev, owner of reported 1,000 acres on the North Fork, in contract to buy Peconic Bay Winery

SWR football players: Coach stood up for us during scuffle

Claudio’s pays $3,500 in fines to settle CO violations, noise complaints

University of Hartford honors Melissa Marchese as new school year begins

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm introduces u-pick pumpkins, evergreen tree maze

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance for evening thunderstorms.

