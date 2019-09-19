Daily Update: Vaccination mandate leads to protest, school bond vote delayed

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 19:

NEWS

Homeschooling could increase under new vaccine mandate

Greenport school bond revote delayed until December

SWR football coach to be reinstated effective Sept. 23

CAT officials to attend Oct. 17 Town Board work session

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of Sept. 19

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Quezada Arevalo packs scoring punch for Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.

