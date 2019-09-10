Daily Update: Vehicular manslaughter trial delayed, more West Nile cases found

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 10:
NEWS
Driver charged with vehicular homicide changes attorney as trial set to begin
Mosquito samples in Aquebogue, Jamesport test positive for West Nile
Police say two women used stolen credit cards to buy $4K worth of merchandise
COLUMNS
Guest Column: Remembering the fateful, horrific day
NORTHFORKER
30 photos from the North Fork Foodie Tour
SPORTS
Riverhead Raceway: Bonsignore wins fourth straight WMT race
TODAY’S WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.