Dorothy C. Yanke, 78, of Grasonville, Md., formerly of Southold, N.Y., passed away at home Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Jamaica, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Viola Farrell.

Dorothy graduated from Levittown High School in New York.

On July 1, 1961, she married her husband, Edward, and they started their life together on Long Island, living in Southold for many years, until moving to Grasonville in 2017. She retired from her secretarial position at Greenport High School. Dorothy had many hobbies including boating, volunteering, entertaining, theater and Bible study, but most of all she loved to spend time with family and being a grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased in death by her sister, Judith Watt.

She is survived by her husband, Edward R. Yanke; her children, Jonathan (Nancy) Yanke of Grasonville, Lori (Robert) Gormly of McLean, Va., Susan (Johnny) Ortega of Irvine, Calif.; and her nephew, Gregory Watt, son of her sister, Judith. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, David Gormly, Aidan Gormly and Hudson Ortega.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

