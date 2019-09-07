Featured Letter: Navy ready to work alongside Southold Town

To the editor:

I’m writing with regard to the article recently published in The Suffolk Times on Aug. 13, 2019 about the Town of Southold’s annual meeting on Fishers Island.

I would like to correct the record regarding the Department of the Navy’s willingness to provide a real estate agreement to the Town in support of its proposed bike path.

The Department of the Navy is willing to work collaboratively with the Town of Southold to support this Project within the requirements set out by Federal law.

We stand ready to negotiate terms of an easement to satisfy both the Town of Southold and Department of the Navy’s requirements. The Navy values its relationship with the Town of Southold and we look forward to working together on any request the Town may have for this project to proceed.

James Balocki,

deputy assistant Secretary of the Navy

