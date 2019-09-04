Greenport Village to get first electric vehicle charging station

Electric car operators, fear no more: Greenport Village will soon have its first electric vehicle charging station.

Installation is underway for a charging station in the municipal parking lot on Adams Street between First and Main streets, village administrator Paul Pallas said Friday.

Village officials approved an agreement with the Power Authority of the State of New York in March to install the station on village-owned property.

According to the agreements, the station is one fast-charging unit that can service two vehicles at a time with two parking spaces.

In July, the board determined the price each car will pay for charging at the station. The station will provide electricity at a rate of $0.20 per kilowatt hour, plus a surcharge of $10 per hour, effective after the first two hours of charging, according to the agreement.

Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said NYPA supplied the equipment for the project through a grant. The station is expected to be operational by the end of September.

“We’re going to try to use less fossil fuels and … keep up with the times,” Mr. Hubbard said. “I think this is the future, and we wanted to jump on board in the beginning of it.”

The station is the third of its kind in Southold Town: According to an article published in the Suffolk Times in 2015, dual-port charging stations are also located at Southold Town Hall and the Peconic Community Center.

Caption: The station will be located in the municipal lot at Adams Street. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

[email protected]

Comments

comments