Mosquito sample collected in Mattituck tests positive for West Nile

A mosquito sample collected in Mattituck earlier this month tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

To date, 68 mosquito samples across the county have tested positive for West Nile. Earlier samples found in Jamesport, Aquebogue and Riverhead have tested positive for West Nile. There have been no humans that have tested positive, according to the health department.

The Mattituck sample was collected during a period from Sept. 4-5. A total of 11 samples were collected that tested positive during that time across the county.

“While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce their exposure to the virus, which can be debilitating to humans,” a statement from Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said.

West Nile virus may cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, muscle aches, joint pain and fatigue. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus and patients are treated with supportive therapy as needed.

Individuals, especially those 50 or older or with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Read more here.

Comments

comments